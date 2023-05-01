After 6 Shot — 1 Fatally — at Lawrence House Party, Investigation Ongoing

An investigation is ongoing Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, after gunfire erupted at a house party early Sunday morning, leaving five people wounded and an 18-year-old dead.

As of Monday morning, there was still no word on any potential suspects or arrests, but investigators have said they don’t think this was a random act of violence.

DEVELOPING: An 18-year-old is dead and 5 others are injured after a shooting broke out at a house party early Sunday morning in Lawrence. We're live with the latest on the investigation this morning on @NBC10Boston and @NECN pic.twitter.com/0vMPhblGKi — Mary Markos (@maryathanasia) May 1, 2023

House Party Turns Violent in Lawrence

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police in Lawrence were called to an apartment on Royal Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, and when they arrived, they found the six victims. They were all rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where an 18-year-old was pronounced dead.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office identified the teen who was killed as Desiderio Arias, of Lawrence. Two other victims were later taken by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals.

No arrests were announced but officials said they do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Questions still remain, though, including what led up to the shooting, and the conditions of the other victims as of Monday morning.

Lawrence Neighbors Say Shooting Is Scary and Sad

Neighbors say they heard about ten gunshots overnight. It’s not the first time they’ve heard parties at that house, and after this, they’re hoping police get more involved.

"There’s no difference in Lawrence, Methuen and Andover, and there’s more people doing drugs over here than over there so there has to be more police activity," one neighbor, Dario Perez, said.

Authorities did not disclose what may have sparked the shooting and no arrests were announced, however the gunfire did not appear to be a random act of violence, the district attorney’s office said.

“We’re really scared because I have kids," a man named Luis said. "I have a two-year-old nephew up there and we don’t know what’s going on.”