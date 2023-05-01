After 6 Shot — 1 Fatally — at Lawrence House Party, Investigation Ongoing

An investigation is ongoing Monday in Lawrence, Massachusetts, after gunfire erupted at a house party early Sunday morning, leaving five people wounded and an 18-year-old dead.
As of Monday morning, there was still no word on any potential suspects or arrests, but investigators have said they don’t think this was a random act of violence.
House Party Turns Violent in Lawrence
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Police in Lawrence were called to an apartment on Royal Street at around 3 a.m. on Sunday, and when they arrived, they found the six victims. They were all rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where an 18-year-old was pronounced dead.
The Essex County District Attorney's Office identified the teen who was killed as Desiderio Arias, of Lawrence. Two other victims were later taken by medical helicopter to Boston hospitals.
Questions still remain, though, including what led up to the shooting, and the conditions of the other victims as of Monday morning.
Lawrence Neighbors Say Shooting Is Scary and Sad
Neighbors say they heard about ten gunshots overnight. It’s not the first time they’ve heard parties at that house, and after this, they’re hoping police get more involved.
"There’s no difference in Lawrence, Methuen and Andover, and there’s more people doing drugs over here than over there so there has to be more police activity," one neighbor, Dario Perez, said.
“We’re really scared because I have kids," a man named Luis said. "I have a two-year-old nephew up there and we don’t know what’s going on.”