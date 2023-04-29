Man Dies While Being Held At Lawrence Police Department Headquarters

Authorities are investigating a man's death after he died while being held in a cell at Lawrence Police Department Headquarters early Saturday morning.

Christian Marte-Martinez, 25, of Lawrence, was put into a cell at 1:15 a.m., according to police.

Police say they found Marte unresponsive around 5 a.m.. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.