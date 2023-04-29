Man Dies While Being Held At Lawrence Police Department Headquarters

Authorities are investigating a man's death after he died while being held in a cell at Lawrence Police Department Headquarters early Saturday morning.
Christian Marte-Martinez, 25, of Lawrence, was put into a cell at 1:15 a.m., according to police.
Police say they found Marte unresponsive around 5 a.m.. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.