After Cancer Diagnosis, ‘Boston Strong' Dog Honored With Portrait, Marathon Medal

Spencer has become well-known for his iconic "Boston Strong" sign at the Boston Marathon; he was honored with a celebration and portrait-unveiling at Copley Plaza

By Darren Botelho

A big fan and inspiration at the Boston Marathon got a huge honor Wednesday.

A portrait of Spencer, a 13-year-old dog known for his iconic "Boston Strong" sign, was unveiled at marathon headquarters in Fairmont Copley Plaza.

Spencer's owners told NBC10 Boston that Spencer is running out of time after being diagnosed with an untreatable form of cancer.

"We just love this dog more than anything, and just the fact that everybody showed up and showed some love here," said Spencer's owner, Richard Powers, "just means so much to us as he does approach the finish line for himself. It breaks our hearts."

The marathon is just several months away, and Spencer may not be there in April, like years past, inspiring runners with his sign to keep going and fight toward the finish line.

"We're just absolutely thrilled that he's still with us. Every day is a gift, and we're glad that everybody here has just been so grateful to help share him with the world, because he's an absolutely amazing, amazing dog," Powers said.

Spencer also received a marathon medal on Wednesday.

