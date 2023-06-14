Local

Providence

After hours stuck on top of Providence street lamp, raccoon safely rescued

Officials worried the raccoon could fall onto the highway below and cause a car wreck

By Matt Fortin

a raccoon stuck on top of a street lamp in Rhode Island
WJAR

After being stuck for hours atop a street lamp that overlooks a major Rhode Island highway, a raccoon was rescued thanks to the teamwork of several emergency crews Tuesday evening.

The raccoon was spotted in between two lights on top of a post along Route 146 in Providence, before the Mineral Spring Avenue exit, NBC affiliate WJAR reported.

Rhode Island State Police told reporters on scene that the raccoon had been on the light since around 9 a.m. Tuesday — and they weren't sure how the critter got up there.

Environmental police got to the scene before 6:45 p.m., and worked with state police and RIDOT to get the raccoon down. Crews used a bucket truck and a snare to get the raccoon. The animal scampered off into the woods when it was brought down, and seemed just fine.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Rhode Island news

news 20 hours ago

Rhode Island officials accused of racist and sexist behavior during trip to Philadelphia

Rhode Island 24 hours ago

Driver in deadly crash at RI Subway sandwich shop says it was caused by seizure

This article tagged under:

Providence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us