After Investigation Into Racism at Bangor High School, Officials Vow to Make Changes

Officials in Bangor, Maine on Wednesday vowed to make changes following an investigation into complaints of racism filed by five Bangor High School students, according to News Center Maine.

The months-long investigation was launched after the students shared their experiences with racism at the school with the Bangor Daily News in June.

The Bangor Daily News obtained a partial report of the investigation, which has yet to be published. Portland lawyer Krystal Williams, who headed the investigation, discovered evidence of students using racial slurs against Black students, defending slavery and white supremacy in class discussions and teachers mixing up the identities of Black students, according to paper.

Bangor High School Principal Paul Butler on Wednesday said hate speech would not be tolerated at the school, according to News Center Maine. He added the findings of the investigation would be used to help create a safe space for all students.

Following the complaints of racism, BHS implemented an Affirmative Action Coordinator position and a diversity training program for students and staff, News Center Maine said.

According to Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg, the findings of the investigation will only be released publicly after the students who filed complaints see them.