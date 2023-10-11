Aidan Kearney, blogger known as Turtleboy, in police custody

Aidan Kearney, the blogger behind the Massachusetts news brand Turtleboy, is in police custody.

Stoughton District Court confirmed to NBC10 Boston he was in Massachusetts State Police custody. It wasn't immediately clear what charges he was in court on.

A longtime presence in Massachusetts' news scene, Kearney has been reporting on the Karen Read case and rallying supporters who believe that Read, who is accused of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, is the subject of a coverup.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.