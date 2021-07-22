Airplane's Landing Gear Falls on Golf Course in Maine

An airplane’s landing gear fell from the sky onto a golf course in Maine but no one was hurt, police said.

The strut with tire and wheel crashed onto the seventh hole fairway Tuesday evening at the Gorham Country Club, said Sgt. Ted Hatch of the Gorham Police Department.

The assembly left an indentation on the fairway.

The pilot was planning to land at Portland International Jetport but returned to New York upon learning part of the landing gear was missing, Hatch said.

The twin-engine Piper Navajo returned safely, conducting a belly landing at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, he said.