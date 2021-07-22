Local

Maine

Airplane's Landing Gear Falls on Golf Course in Maine

The pilot was was forced to return to New York upon learning part of the landing gear was missing

Gorham Police Department

An airplane’s landing gear fell from the sky onto a golf course in Maine but no one was hurt, police said.

The strut with tire and wheel crashed onto the seventh hole fairway Tuesday evening at the Gorham Country Club, said Sgt. Ted Hatch of the Gorham Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The assembly left an indentation on the fairway.

The pilot was planning to land at Portland International Jetport but returned to New York upon learning part of the landing gear was missing, Hatch said.

The twin-engine Piper Navajo returned safely, conducting a belly landing at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York, he said.

More Maine news

Cocaine 23 hours ago

Cocaine Disguised as a Cake Part of $200K Drug Bust, Officials Say

outdoor dining Jul 21

Maine's Largest City to Keep Outdoor Dining Into Fall

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MainePortland International Jetportairplane malfunctionGorham Country Club
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us