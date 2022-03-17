Amanda Belichick Creating Her Own Coaching Legacy

Bill Belichick will be entering his 23rd season as Patriots head coach this fall, but he’s not the only Belichick who’s a head coach in New England. His daughter – Amanda Belichick, is in her seventh season leading the Holy Cross Women’s Lacrosse Team.

Amanda remembers her family always playing lacrosse growing up, but the message from her parents was simple: “Do what makes you happy”.

After playing lacrosse at Wesleyan, Amanda never envisioned being a coach. But after getting an opportunity after college, she found herself sticking with the sport she loved.

Amanda’s built a culture at Holy Cross rooted in respect, hard work, and collaboration. She’s always encouraging her players and serves as a role model to her team.

She’s thrilled with the opportunities more and more women are receiving in sports.

"There's so many women who I think are being incredibly brave and courageous in doing things that break ceilings. It’s women asking for things that maybe they didn't get before," she told NBC10 Boston & NECN.

Holy Cross is currently 3-4 this season and has won back-to-back games.