Amber Alert: Missing 3-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Maine

State Police have issued an Amber Alert for a three year old girl who may be endangered and is with her parents, who were last seen in Van Buren, Maine, Thursday night.

The girl's name is Audrey Laferriere with blonde hair and brown eyes. The girl and her parents are believed to be in a 1985 gray Ford Crown Victoria with Maine license plate 219 VW. The car has a 5 inch wide maroon stripe on it. The girl's mother lives in Van Buren and the father lives in Chester, which is near Lincoln.

Audrey is with her parents, Alex Laferriere and April Levesque. Alex is 39 years old, 5'11" tall, 230 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. April Levesque is 37 years old, 5'8", 140 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who sees the car, the missing girl or her parents is asked to call State Police in Augusta at 624-7064 or dial 911.