Another Tatte Bakery & Cafe opens in Greater Boston

A local group of bakeries and cafes has opened a new outlet in the northwest suburbs of Boston.

According to a source, Tatte Bakery & Cafe is now open in Arlington Center, taking over the former Not Your Average Joe's space on Mass. Ave. The new location joins a number of others in the Greater Boston area, including in neighboring Cambridge and Somerville, and it offers a variety of pastries and baked goods along with breakfast items, soups, salads, sandwiches, bowls and more.

The address for the new location of Tatte in Arlington Center is 645 Massachusetts Avenue, Arlington, MA, 02476. The website for all locations is at tattebakery.com.

