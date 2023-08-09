Anti-Semitic material distributed in central Mass. town, police say

Anti-Semitic content was distributed to people in a small town in Worcester County, and police there say they are available to provide support in light of the offensive material.

The West Brookfield Police Department said in a news release on Tuesday that it was aware of the distribution of rice-filled bags that had "offensive content targeting the Jewish community."

Authorities in town said that while the content may be protected by free speech laws, they "recognize the impact it can have on those affected."

"We value the diversity and unity within our community, and we stand against any form of discrimination or intimidation," a news release from the department said. "We urge individuals to continue to support one another and foster an environment of respect and understanding."

Police believe a neo-Nazi extremist group with a national reach was responsible for the incident.

People in town have been encouraged to contact police if they need support, have concerns or have information about what happened.