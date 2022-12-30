Apartment Building in Beverly Badly Damaged After Fire Breaks Out

A fire broke out at an apartment building Thursday night in Beverly, Massachusetts, producing impressive plumes of smoke and sparking a large public safety response.

The Beverly Fire Department was called the the apartment building on Trask Court just after 7 p.m. Thursday, according to the department's chief, Peter O'Connor.

When crews arrived on scene, they were met with smoke billowing from the building. There was extremely heavy heat on the second and third floors, according to the chief, and firefighters were forced back outside.

A woman who inhaled smoke ended up being taken to the hospital to be checked out, but she was said to be in good shape.

"It was just the nature of the construction here, there's a lot of hidden fire," Chief O'Connor said Thursday night, discussing the challenges his department faced battling the fire. "There were some places we just plain can't get to, because parts of the floor collapsed so we just can't get into it to get underneath, to dig out the hidden fire, so we're going to be here for a little bit."

The building was left heavily damaged.

A cause of the fire hasn't yet been determined.