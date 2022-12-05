Pilot Killed in Gyroplane Crash in Beverly, DA's Office Says

The pilot of a gyroplane was killed after his aircraft crashed Sunday morning in Beverly, Massachusetts, the Essex County District Attorneys Office confirmed Monday.

The 66-year-old man killed was the only person who was onboard, authorities said.

The crash happened around 11:35 a.m. at Beverly Regional Airport while the vehicle was taking off, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating what happened.

The pilot killed was not identified.

A gyroplane is a small aircraft that uses a rotor for lift, like a smaller version of a helicopter.