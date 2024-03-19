Apartment unit in Dracut destroyed by fire

An apartment unit in Dracut, Massachusetts, was destroyed by a fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred just after midnight on Pearl Street at a 12-unit apartment building, the Dracut Fire Department said.

When firefighters arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the front windows and front door of a unit, officials said.

A person living in the unit was able to escape safely, according to fire officials.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Fire Chief Richard Patterson said there were working smoking detectors and that about 25 residents were evacuated.

One unit is uninhabitable, while neighboring apartments suffered smoke damage, Patterson said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.