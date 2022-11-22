Apple Store Crash: What We Know, and the Questions Still Lingering

A typical Monday for shoppers and employees at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts turned into what authorities call an "unthinkable morning," when an SUV slammed through the front of the store, killing a man and injuring many more.

The driver — a man who was behind the wheel of a 2019 Toyota 4Runner — has not been publicly identified by authorities.

Officials have, though, released the name of the man who lost his life in the ordeal — 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey, who was at the store "supporting recent construction," according to a statement released by Apple.

A vehicle smashed through the front of an Apple store while people worked and shopped inside.

Many other people were hurt in the incident and are fighting to recover in hospitals. Multiple patients have life-threatening or limb-threatening injuries, according to South Shore Hospital officials.

All the while, an investigation into the incident itself is ongoing by several public safety agencies.

'Absolutely Unthinkable'

The Apple Store in the Derby Street Shops plaza opened Monday at 10 a.m.

Around an hour later, chaos was unfolding, after authorities say the SUV plowed through the glass storefront window, killing a man and seriously hurting more than a dozen other people.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz took questions from news media on the scene Monday, calling it an "unthinkable morning."

"I'm sure that we will find out once we have an opportunity to review all the documents and tapes, wherever it's necessary to go forward from there and figure out exactly what happened and really what the absolute unthinkable event that occurred at that store when you're just going there to buy a phone or get something fixed or whatever it may be, it's absolutely unthinkable. It's absolutely tragic," Cruz said.

With the investigation clearly still in its early stages, there are many questions that remain surrounding Monday's crash.

Although authorities have not publicly named the driver who was behind the wheel, they confirmed that he was with police as of Monday, and at that point had not yet been taken to the hospital. They noted that there is an active criminal investigation underway, but did not provide more details on the driver or what may have led up to that crash.

Hospital Kicks Into High Gear

South Shore Hospital, less than three miles away from the Derby Street Shops, first got word of the situation around 11 a.m.

Dr. Jason Tracy, chair of emergency medicine, said they received 17 patients in 45 minutes - 16 who were transported, and one who walked in after the crash. There were "all types of injuries that you'd expect from trauma like this," Tracy said, some significantly worse than others.

Some hospital staff headed to the scene, helping to triage patients and treat them before they got to the hospital. A nearby restaurant was used to keep the patients out of the cold until they could be transported.

Additional surgeons were called in to help treat injuries.

"The team did an incredible job we were very fortunate to be able to have our team on scene communicating to us what we should expect," Tracy said.

Injuries ranged from serious head traumas to what Dr. William Tollefsen, EMS medical director, described as "mangled limbs."

Witnesses Shaken Up

Recalling what was described as sounding like a "huge bang" came with emotions for some witnesses who saw the crash happen.

"We could have been walking back by," a woman who only identified herself as Ann said, as she began to break into tears. "So my heart goes out to all the employees of Apple and all the customers that were in that store because nobody should be dealing with this holiday week. Nobody."

Others described hearing what sounded like an "explosion."

"I was just walking to Whole Foods when I heard the explosion and I walked toward here just to check what happened," another witness said. "And I saw like a big car...A lot of people were running. I guess someone called 911... I don't understand how someone drives that fast around here. It's crazy."

Apple, Shopping Plaza Release Statements

Apple released a statement on the crash Monday afternoon.

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store. Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”

The Derby Street Shops closed the other businesses in the center Monday, with the exception of Whole Foods.

"We are devastated by today's tragedy and are grateful to our on-site team and to the South Shore's first responders for their immediate attention. Our hearts go out to our victims, their families and our Derby Street community," officials wrote in a statement.

It's unclear if the plaza will resume normal operations Tuesday.

The Apple Store's website said Tuesday morning it's temporarily closed and referred customers to online services.