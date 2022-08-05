Argument Between Neighbors Escalates to Stabbing in Mansfield: Police

A Mansfield, Mass. man has been charged after allegedly stabbing his neighbor over an argument.

Dispatchers got a call just after 3 a.m. Friday from a man on Francis Avenue, saying he was just stabbed by his neighbor, according to police. The victim told police that he was walking outside in the parking lot of his apartment complex and his neighbor was following him, authorities said.

Mansfield police were able to find the suspect and knife used in the stabbing, a news release said. The suspect was arrested without incident. Jason Moore, 39, of Mansfield, has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and is expected to face a judge Friday morning, the release continued.

The victim was taken to a hospital by the Mansfield Fire Department with a single stab wound and is expected to be okay, according to authorities.

Police called this an "isolated incident."