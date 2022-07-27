Local

Massachusetts

Armed Man Barricades Himself Inside Worcester Home, Police Say

Worcester police said the situation started when officers tried to execute a search warrant at an address on East Kendall Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

An armed man has barricaded himself inside a home in Worcester, Massachusetts, police said Wednesday.

Police said it started when officers tried to execute a warrant at an address on East Kendall Street. The person's girlfriend told police that he barricaded himself inside, and that he has a gun.

The area is currently blocked off.

More details on the situation were not immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

