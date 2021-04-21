Man Shot and Killed by Police in Worcester

A man who made bomb threats was shot and killed by police around midnight in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The man appeared to be holding a rifle, was wearing body armor and a backpack with wires coming out of it when police found him on Grafton Street, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early.

The man called 911 around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and told dispatchers he was armed with a bomb and another was located somewhere in the city, police said. He threatened to detonate the device. Authorities tracked his location by pinning his cell phone.

Both the emergency department and foreign negotiators on scene tried to negotiate with the man, according to Early, who gave an update shortly after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Worcester Police Department SWAT team was also on scene.

"We were in very close proximity with the man. There was a lengthy attempt to deescalate the situation, at which point the man advanced towards the police officers," Early said. "At that point in the negotiation, there was a shooting."

The man was pronounced dead on scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was on scene and found a device, but did not provide any other details. Circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation by the District Attorney's office, Massachusetts State Police and Worcester Police.

Worcester Police Lt. Sean Murtha asked for anyone who was present at the scene and has video of it to call 508-799-8651.

Authorities are expected to give another update at 11 a.m. Wednesday. No further information was immediately available.