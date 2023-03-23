Local

Hingham

Armed Robbery Under Investigation in Hingham

The robbery got away with an unspecified amount of money, police said

By Jeff Saperstone and Matt Fortin

An armed robbery that police say happened Wednesday afternoon in Hingham, Massachusetts, is under investigation as detectives search for the robber.

The robbery happened at Richdale Food Shops on Lincoln Street at around 2 p.m., when a man walked into the store and brandished a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk, demanding money, according to the Hingham Police Department.

The man got away with money, but the amount has not been specified.

The suspect is described as being around 6 feet fall and having a beard. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a New York Yankees cap, black jacket with a yellow zipper, black sweatpants and a surgical mask, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hingham police detectives at 781-749-1212 or by emailing detectives@hpd.org.

You can also submit anonymous tips on Hingham police's website.

