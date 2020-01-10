Arraignment to Continue for Whitman Mother Arrested in Connection to Child’s Death

The Massachusetts woman arrested in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter is set to return to court on Friday for her alleged role in the tragedy.

Shaniqua Leonard, 29, was arrested Thursday in Dorchester on a charge of reckless endangerment of a child for the death of her daughter, Lyric Farrell.

The girl was found unresponsive on Dec. 28 at a home in Whitman and taken to Brockton Hospital. She was then flown to Boston Children’s Hospital, where she died on New Year’s Eve after being taken off life support after she was deemed brain dead, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office.

According to court documents, Leonard told authorities the toddler had been banging her head on the floor in the days leading up to her death. The defendant also showed them a video of the matter.

After reviewing the video, lead investigators concluded that the mother failed to get Farrell medical attention, which ultimately worsened the girl’s condition and led to her death.

The girl's father, Chris Farrell, told NBC10 Boston that the Department of Child and Families had custody of Lyric for about 14 months before she was returned to Leonard. Chris said he previously reported the defendant to officials for being violent.

Leonard appeared in court on Thursday, but her arraignment was partially postponed so another lawyer can attend. She is due to return to Brockton District Court on Friday.