Arrest made in attempted break-in at UFC president Dana White's home in Maine

Brad Cooper, 23, of Glenburn, is facing multiple charges in connection with Monday's incident

By Staff and wire reports

Authorities in Maine have arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the property around 1:45 a.m. on Monday and the suspect had already fled in a vehicle. They said the property was occupied at the time of the attempted break-in, but no one inside had any contact with suspect.

Several tips aided investigators after video of the incident was shared through social media, the sheriff's office said. They said they identified the suspect as Brad Cooper, of Glenburn, and charged him with two criminal offenses. The case has been referred to the district attorney's office for further review.

White shared video with his 8.3 million Instagram followers on Monday showing a man repeatedly attempting to kick in his door. In an expletive-filled tirade, White offered $2,500 to the first person to let police know who the suspect was. He posted an update later that the day thanking the authorities.

"Thanks to Law Enforcement in Levant!! Appreciate u guys," he said. "Thanks for everyone that called and helped."

It was unclear Thursday if Cooper had hired an attorney.

Levant is a small town in central Maine about 10 miles northwest of Bangor.

White has a longstanding connection to Maine and graduated from Hebron High School. He has been the president of the mixed martial arts competition since 2001.

