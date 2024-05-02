Over 100 arrested at Dartmouth, UNH as campus unrest continues across New England

College unrest continues Thursday morning on campuses with police are arresting protesters and knocking down encampments across the U.S.

To the north, in New Hampshire, students at the University of New Hampshire attempted to set up an encampment but it was shut down by police. Nearly a dozen of them were arrested.

A similar situation was reported at Dartmouth College in Hanover as well. New Hampshire State Police said they deployed personnel to both campuses at the request of local law enforcement. Hanover police said 90 people were arrested at a protest on the Dartmouth Green for offenses including criminal trespass and resisting arrest. They said those arrested included students and non-students.

Media Release Regarding Protest On the Dartmouth Green https://t.co/mcE5m99FG9 pic.twitter.com/1G6ml9xqI7 — HanoverNHPolice (@HanoverNHPolice) May 2, 2024

In Greater Boston, pro-Palestinian protests persist.

We were at a large anti-war rally at Boston College and Emerson College on Wednesday, the latest demonstration urging a university to divest in Israel while it continues a military campaign in Gaza. Elsewhere in Greater Boston, leadership at MIT and Tufts urged students to end their encampments on the campuses.

At Tufts, an encampment on campus could soon be no more. With graduation slated for later this month, faculty plan to address the situation imminently as its escalated in recent days.

The two student groups running it were invited to the negotiation table with deans of the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering on two separate occasions but ultimately those talks led to nothing, a university spokesperson said.

And now at a crossroads, the university will be issuing a no trespass order to the students.

Demonstrators continue to clash with schools in the Boston area and across the country.

Meanwhile, protesters from both Emerson and MIT demonstrated Wednesday. During the MIT protest, which lasted hours, demonstrators moved onto Massachusetts Avenue and blocked traffic in the center of campus.

"I think we certainly have their attention. Do I think they’re making moves to meet our demands? We have yet to see, but they’re certainly paying attention," said MIT student Mark Kirkman-David.

The president of MIT said the protesters on their campus are violating school policies, saying, "This particular form of expression needs to end soon."

Whether it's at MIT or Tufts University, we expect something to develop within the next 48 hours.