Arrest Made Stemming From Summer Murder in Dorchester

The Boston Police Fugitive Unit announced it had arrested a suspect in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old over the summer in Dorchester.

Officers announced that 44-year-old Omara Shears had been arrested on a warrant out of Dorchester District Court on Friday for the stabbing death of Javare Sommerville of Providence on August 28 in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road.

Police had said at the time that Shears was considered armed and dangerous.

Shears will be arraigned at Dorchester District Court at a later date. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Boston police officials said that the case remains under investigation. No mention was made by police of a known connection between Shears and Sommerville.