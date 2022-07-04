At Least 7 Hurt in 5 Separate Shootings in Boston

At least seven people were hurt in a series of violent incidents across Boston overnight.

Boston police are investigating at least five shootings overnight and Boston EMS confirms they took seven people to the hospital in five separate shootings.

The most recent was on Elizabeth Street at Astoria Street in Mattapan - that scene was active as of 6 a.m. Monday.

There was another crime scene in Mattapan on Woodbole Avenue, as well as two others in Roxbury - one at Greenville Street and Dudley, and another at St. James and Washington. The Roxbury scenes were within a quarter mile of each other, but it's not clear if they are connected.

An investigation is also underway after another scene in Dorchester at Bailey and Dorchester Avenue. Three people were taken to the hospital from there.

We have reached out to Boston police for more information on the shootings and victims. More details were not immediately available, and there is no word on if any of the violence is connected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.