Authorities at the Scene of ‘Suspicious Incident' in Eastern Maine

The Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence in Cherryfield around 9:17 p.m. Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

Authorities responded to what is being described only as a "suspicious incident" in eastern Maine on Thursday night.

State police said the Washington County Sheriff's Office was called to a residence in Cherryfield around 9:17 p.m. Thursday. Cherryfield is a town of about 1,000 residents about 45 miles east of Bar Harbor.

State police detectives from the Major Crimes Unit were called in to assist.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available, state police said. They do not believe there is any ongoing risk to public safety.

