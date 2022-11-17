Landscaping Dispute, Tractor Incident Lead to Police Standoff in Maine

An incident stemming from a landscaping dispute has led to a now 9-hour standoff between police and a barricaded Maine resident.

Around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Department said they dispatched deputies to a residence on Spur Road in Cornish for a report of a neighborhood disturbance.

A local resident, identified by authorities as 66-year-old Edward Kalinoski, had allegedly broken his neighbor's windows using a tractor and then proceeded to flatten his neighbor's tires with a knife. The incident appears to have resulted from an interaction Kalinoski had with his neighbors last weekend concerning landscaping, officials said.

Responding deputies made initial contact with Kalinoski after arriving at the scene, but he refused to cooperate and retreated inside his home. Crisis negotiators and a behavioral health worker were called in to help authorities initiate conversations but those efforts had been unsuccessful as of 3 p.m.

The York County Sheriff's Department applied for and has received an arrest warrant for Kalinoski and a search warrant for his home. He faces charges including reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, criminal mischief and refusal to submit to arrest or detention.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public, and attempts to communicate with Kalinoski are ongoing.