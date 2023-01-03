Authorities Identify 17-Year-Old Shot and Killed by Police in Gilford, NH

New Hampshire officials have identified a 17-year-old who was fatally shot by a police officer in his home Sunday night in Gilford.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting a resident armed with a knife on Varney Point Road shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers arrived and found the person inside the home. One officer discharged a Taser and a second fired his gun.

The office of New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Tuesday that 17-year-old Mischa Fay was the person killed in the incident. Authorities said Fay died by homicide from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Formella's office said the officers involved in the incident would not be publicly named until after formal interviews, citing protocol. Authorities said those officers were wearing body cameras.

No further information was immediately released.