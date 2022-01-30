Local

Providence

Authorities Investigate After Providence Officer Shoots at Suspect

No one was injured in the shooting that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Providence police said in a statement Saturday.

Providence Rhode Island police
WJAR

Authorities in Rhode Island are investigating after a Providence police detective fired two rounds at a break-in suspect they say was driving at a high speed toward the officer.

No one was injured in the shooting that occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Providence police said in a statement Saturday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

It started when police responded to Hope Street for a breaking and entering in progress, police said. Upon arrival, police saw the 48-year-old suspect enter a vehicle and drive at high speed out of the parking lot.

The man continued to drive in a reckless manner toward police and Detective David Harrington fired two rounds at the vehicle, police said. The suspect was apprehended a short distance away. He was charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, felony assault and driving without a license, and is being detained. More charges are possible, police said.

Local

Tom Brady 1 hour ago

Making Sense of the Tom Brady Retirement Drama

Boston blizzard 3 hours ago

Big Cleanup Underway After Record-Setting Snowfall

Per protocol when an officer fires their weapon, Providence police, the state attorney general’s office and the state police are investigating.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceRhode Islandpolice shootingpolice chaseProvidence police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us