Authorities Investigate New Hampshire Woman's Death in the Virgin Islands

A New Hampshire woman is dead after being found unresponsive in her residence in the Virgin Islands last Tuesday.

Jamie Cail, 42, of New Hampshire was declared dead around 2:30 a.m. at the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic on St. John, according to authorities.

Police say her boyfriend left a local bar to check on her and found her at their home on the floor.

The boyfriend was then able to get Cail into a vehicle and take her to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic, according to officials.

Anyone with information on her death is urged to callt 911, Criminal Investigation Bureau, Detective J. Carty at (340)693-8880, ext. 5207 or Detective S. Rhymer at (340)774-2211 ext. 5572 or Crime Stoppers V.I. at 1 (800)222-TIPS.