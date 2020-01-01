Local
shooting

Man Shot Dead on New Year’s Eve in Lawrence

By Lara Salahi

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed at an apartment complex in Lawrence, Massachusetts on New Year's Eve.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Valebrook Apartments on Summer Street shortly before midnight and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released the victim's name.

Investigators from Lawrence Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the Essex County District Attorney's Office were on scene for more than six hours and are continuing to look into the incident.

No additional information has been made public.

