Autopsy Results Pending for 4 Infants Found in South Boston Apartment

An investigation was ongoing Tuesday morning, after Boston police announced Monday that the remains of four infants were discovered in a South Boston apartment earlier this month.

The Boston Police Department said Monday that post-mortem examinations have been performed on two infant males and two infant females, in an update to a "heartbreaking" situation that has been developing since Nov. 17.

The results of the autopsies are still pending, and details surrounding the investigation remain limited.

Investigation Ongoing

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

On Nov. 17, law enforcement descended onto an apartment at 838 East Broadway in South Boston, at the time saying they were investigating "a possible fetus or infant found in a freezer."

Boston police confirmed that officers got a call around 2:15 p.m. that day to investigate the apartment. Homicide detectives were on scene for hours, alongside the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.

More Remains Found

The following day, as the investigation resumed, police announced that more apparent human remains had been found.

Homicide detectives "located what appears to be additional human remains, which were removed by personnel from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for further investigation," Boston police said in a statement at the time.

The medical examiner's team was seen carefully removing a container from the building that was only about three feet long.

New Details Released

Boston police announced Monday that post-mortem exams on two infant males and two infant females have been performed in this investigation, with autopsy results pending.

The investigation is still underway, and anyone with information is urged to get in touch with homicide detectives at at 617-343-4470.

No arrests have been made, and further details have not been released. Boston police said in their news release Monday that they were not expecting to release additional information at this time.