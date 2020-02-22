Local
Parka-Wearing Suspect Robs Shrewsbury Bank: Police

The alleged bank robber escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash

By Alec Greaney

Shrewsbury Police

An alleged bank robber dressed in a hooded parka and ski mask took an unknown amount of cash from a bank in Shrewsbury late Friday afternoon.

Without showing a weapon or note, the suspect forcefully demanded money from bank tellers and then escaped, authorities said.

Police responded to a call of a bank robbery at the Avidia Bank at 23 Maple Ave. a little before 5:30 p.m. Friday. They determined a single person had left the bank on foot.

Shrewsbury police and K-9 units searched the nearby area for hours, but could not locate the suspect.

None of the tellers at the bank were injured.

The suspect was observed wearing a green/gray winter coat, along with black gloves, a black ski mask, blue jeans and black boots.

