Bentley University Will Take Crypto For Tuition Payments

Cryptocurrency continues to take hold in more parts of the economy. Waltham-based Bentley University announced Tuesday that is now accepting cryptocurrency for tuition payments, and is also planning to accept gifts and donations in Bitcoin, Ethereum and stablecoin USD Coin.

Partnering on the effort with Coinbase, Bentley says it is one of the first universities in the U.S. offer the digital payment option.

"Bentley University is at the forefront in preparing business leaders with the skills and knowledge to succeed in the changing world economy," President E. LaBrent Chrite said. "We're proud to embrace this technology that our students are learning about, which will soon transform the global business landscape they're about to enter."

Citing Pew Research Center data, the university said more than 41 million Americans – 16% of U.S. adults – have invested in, traded or used cryptocurrency.

Student Alex Kim started investing in Bitcoin during high school, and last fall he launched the Bentley Blockchain Association, the university said, citing student interest as the reason behind a new crypto finance course that will launch at Bentley this fall.