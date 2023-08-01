Beyoncé brings her Renaissance World Tour to Foxborough Tuesday night

Members of the Beyhive in New England are surely getting in "Formation," ahead of pop icon Beyoncé's show at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday night.

The beloved entertainer is bring her Renaissance World Tour to Foxborough for one night only, and hype for the show is reaching a boiling point.

The BeyHive is ready for Tuesday night!

Of course, with such a large event, there's the concern about what traffic will look like around the stadium.

Some Beyoncé fans were hoping to get a ticket for the MBTA's Commuter Rail to Foxboro, but tickets for the train were sold out within 10 minutes of them going on sale.

"I'm lucky that I do have a car so I have an option now and will be driving," Carolyn Chou said. "I am bracing myself for the traffic, but you know, so many of my friends also don't have cars and are now scrambling to find some way to get there."

The parking lot at Gillette Stadium will open at 4 p.m., and gates to the stadium will open at 5 p.m.

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m., and if traffic is not a deterrent and you still want to see the show, there are still some tickets available. They're available online, with prices ranging from $180 all the way to over $2,000.