‘Black Lives Matter' Signs Vandalized at Cape Cod Homes

Police on Cape Cod are investigating after two "Black Lives Matter" signs were vandalized.

Signs were spray-painted last week on West Road and Old Truro Road in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, police announced Monday.

Both signs were set up at the edge of the road. The vandalism in each case was discovered the day after it happened, police said.

"The Wellfleet Police Department has zero tolerance for the destruction of any property and are currently investigating each case," the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-349-3702.