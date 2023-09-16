Andover

BMW struck by Amtrak train in Andover; woman injured

Andover police say they responded to the incident on Pearson Street at Railroad Street and found a BMW X1 with significant front-end damage.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

An SUV was struck by an Amtrak train Saturday in Andover, Massachusetts, injuring one woman.

One woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police have not said why they believe the train hit the front of the BMW. No other information was released Saturday.

Amtrak police are investigating what happened. NBC10 Boston reached out to Amtrak but has not heard back yet.

