Rhode Island

Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in Providence park, police say

Police said the girl had limited language skills and was last seen just after 11 p.m. on Babcock Street

By Anthony Vega

WJAR-TV

The body of a 5-year-old girl in Providence, Rhode Island, was found after she was reported missing Wednesday night, according to WJAR-TV.

Police searched for the 5-year-old overnight and found her dead Thursday morning, reported WJAR-TV.

Her body, police said, was found near the swan boats at Roger Williams Park.

Police said the girl had limited language skills and was last seen just after 11 p.m. on Babcock Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.

More Providence news

Rhode Island Nov 6

Man charged with stabbing his grandparents in Providence granted bail

Rhode Island Nov 2

Textron building in Providence vandalized twice this week

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandProvidencelocal
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us