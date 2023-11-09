Body of missing 5-year-old girl found in Providence park, police say

The body of a 5-year-old girl in Providence, Rhode Island, was found after she was reported missing Wednesday night, according to WJAR-TV.

Police searched for the 5-year-old overnight and found her dead Thursday morning, reported WJAR-TV.

Her body, police said, was found near the swan boats at Roger Williams Park.

Police said the girl had limited language skills and was last seen just after 11 p.m. on Babcock Street.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This story is developing and will be updated once more information becomes available.