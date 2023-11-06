Grandson arrested for stabbing grandparents in Providence, police say

A grandson is accused of stabbing his grandparents inside their Providence, Rhode Island, home over the weekend, according to WJAR-TV.

The stabbing happened on Lynch Street on Sunday.

Police said the grandparents were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The grandson, who lived with his grandparents, was found and arrested a few blocks away from their home, reported WJAR-TV.

His name, age or information about what led up to the incident wasn't immediately released.