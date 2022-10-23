Bomb Squad Responding to Bellingham House Fire, Possible Hand Grenades Inside

Authorities are on scene of a house fire Sunday night in Bellingham, Massachusetts, where there are possible hand grenades inside the basement.

Bellingham's fire chief tells NBC10 Boston that a bomb squad was responding to the Farm Street home, which suffered heavy damage from the blaze. The chief says he was told that the fire started in the kitchen.

The owner of the home was taken to the hospital; their condition is unknown at this time.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.

NBC10 Boston has a crew on scene, and this story will be updated.