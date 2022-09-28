Local

Stow

Bomb Squad Responds for Suspicious Package at Stow Shopping Center

The package was spotted by workers at The Stow Shopping Plaza on Great Road around 11 a.m.

By Thea DiGiammerino

A sign that reads "Stow Shopping Center" with a firetruck parked in the background
Stow Fire Department

The Massachusetts State Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate a suspicious package in Stow, Massachusetts Wednesday.

The Stow Fire Department confirmed emergency crews were called to The Stow Shopping Center on Great Road around 11 a.m. when workers at the plaza noticed the package and called 911.

Stow police and fire are on scene and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad has been called in. The public is warned to avoid the area during the investigation.

More details were not immediately available.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
u003cemu003eSign up for our u003c/emu003eu003ca rel=u0022noreferrer noopeneru0022 href=u0022https://www.nbcboston.com/newslettersu0022 target=u0022_blanku0022u003eBreaking newsletteru003cemu003e u003c/emu003eu003c/au003eu003cemu003eto get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.u003c/emu003e

This article tagged under:

StowMassachusettsbomb squadsuspicious package
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us