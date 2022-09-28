Bomb Squad Responds for Suspicious Package at Stow Shopping Center

The Massachusetts State Bomb Squad has been called in to investigate a suspicious package in Stow, Massachusetts Wednesday.

The Stow Fire Department confirmed emergency crews were called to The Stow Shopping Center on Great Road around 11 a.m. when workers at the plaza noticed the package and called 911.

Stow police and fire are on scene and the Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad has been called in. The public is warned to avoid the area during the investigation.

More details were not immediately available.

