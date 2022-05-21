Bomb Threat Called in at Hyannis Restaurant, Suspect Arrested

Barnstable police arrived at the Fogo Brazilian Barbeque in Hyannis on Friday after receiving a call about a possible bomb threat.

The call came after Eduardo Filho, 29, of Oaks Bluff, allegedly called the restaurant and told them he had left a travel bag there. Filho warned that if anyone touched the bag he would make it explode.

Barnstable police arrived at the restaurant with the assistance of the Hyannis Fire Department, the Yarmouth Police Department, and Massachusetts State Police. Emergency crews immediately evacuated the restaurant and notified the state police bomb squad of the situation.

After examining the travel bag, the bomb squad determined there weren't any explosives inside. State police located Filho in Martha's Vineyard and took him into custody.

Filho was transported to the Barnstable Police Department and booked on charges of making a terroristic threat and use of a hoax device.

He was held on $25,000 bail and will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday.