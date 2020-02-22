Local
biotech fraud

Boston-Based Biotech Employee Sentenced in Securities Scheme

Two people have now been sentenced for their involvement with the scheme

1145410199
Getty Images/EyeEm

An employee of a Boston-based biotech company became the second person to be sentenced in a scheme officials say was designed to manipulate the company's stock prices and defraud investors.

M. Jay Herod, 52, of Cambridge was sentenced Thursday to serve six months in prison for the scheme involving PixarBio, MassLive.com reported.

Herod, who was also an investor of the company, was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and 1,200 hours of community service in addition to $120,000 in restitution and forfeiture.

Local

March snowfall 51 mins ago

Does Quiet February Mean Snowy March? Here’s What History Tells Us

Norton Meth Lab 2 hours ago

Man Dies After Apparent Explosion at Apartment Meth Lab: Norton Police

Herod pleaded guilty to one count of securities fraud and one count of obstruction of an agency proceeding earlier this month.

He agreed to cooperate with the government after being arrested in April 2018, according to Christina DiLorio-Sterling, spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Frank Reynolds, Herod's co-defendant, was convicted of charges by a federal jury in October and sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison and ordered to pay $7.5 million in restitution, DiLorio-Sterling said. A third person is charged in the scheme.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

biotech fraudcambridge
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us