Boston Calling Warns Concertgoers of Severe Weather

People attending Day 2 of the Boston Calling music festival are being told to seek shelter due to severe weather.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in parts of Massachusetts and Connecticut Saturday afternoon, but have since expired. Click here to see the latest weather alerts.

"For your safety, everyone onsite should calmly proceed to the main entrance to seek shelter in Harvard Square or other locations," Boston Calling said in a tweeted statement. "Fans who exit the festival grounds will be permitted to re-enter."

This weekend's festival comes after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Strokes, who were scheduled to perform Saturday, had to cancel due to a positive COVID-19 case.

