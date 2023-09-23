Boston carjacking suspect leads state police on chase, crashes into stone wall in Kingston

A man wanted for an armed carjacking in Boston was arrested Saturday after leading state police on a chase that ended when he crashed his car in Kingston, Massachusetts.

The man has been identified by police as 34-year-old Trevor Baylef, of Scituate.

According to state police, the agency received a "be on the lookout" alert from Boston police around 8:23 a.m. for a black BMW X5 SUV that was wanted in connection with an armed carjacking. The SUV was last known to be traveling on Interstate 93 at Route 3.

Around the same time, state police received a call from a driver who said someone was driving erratically on Route 3 southbound. The vehicle matched the description of the SUV involved in the Boston carjacking, so troopers converged on the area.

About five minutes later, a patrol car located the SUV on Route 3 south in Duxbury near the North Street overpass. Police say troopers tried to stop the BMW but the man refused to stop and sped away, leading to the police pursuit.

According to police, the BMW driver took Exit 18 on Main Street (Route 3A) in Kingston and then crashed into a stone wall near the intersection of Main Street and Landing Road.

The man, identified as Baylef, was taken into custody and then transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth to be evaluated for any injuries he suffered in the crash.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said.

Boston police were notified that their suspect had been taken into custody, and investigators responded to Kingston to document the suspect vehicle and take possession of evidence that had been recovered at the scene.

According to state police, troopers found a knife that was in plain sight inside the crashed BMW.

An investigation is ongoing.