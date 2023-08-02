Local

Boston

Boston police, mayor react to video of officer falling off playground slide

“We want all of our public spaces to be beloved and if looks like we need to make sure there's more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that, too," Mayor Michelle Wu said

By Thea DiGiammerino

A slide at Boston City Hall Plaza on which a city police officer was hurt as shown in video that's gone viral.
NBC10 Boston

Boston police and Mayor Michelle Wu are addressing a video that's been shared widely on social media showing an officer who was hurt on a slide at City Hall Plaza.

The officer, who appears in the video to be in full uniform, suffered minor injuries, according to a representative for the department. He was treated using his own medical insurance, didn't miss any work time and isn't facing any disciplinary action from the department.

The slide is part of a playground area at the plaza, which reopened after a renovation in November, and is marked to warn off adults from using the equipment.

The city says they hope the area will become a hotspot to gather for big events.
Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear when the incident took place.

Asked about the video as it went viral on Tuesday, Wu told reporters she was unaware of what led up to the moments depicted in the video but promised to look into it, as well as on how the officer was doing.

“We want all of our public spaces to be beloved and if it looks like we need to make sure that there’s more signage that this is for children or something, we can do that too," she said.

More Boston news

fraud 23 hours ago

Longtime Boston principal used school funds for Barbados trips, feds say

Hyde Park Aug 1

Hyde Park hit-and-run suspect held on $15K bail

Kendra Lara Aug 1

Challenges to Councilor Lara's Boston residency fail at election commission hearing

This article tagged under:

BostonMichelle WuCity Hall PlazaBoston Police Department gchumg
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us