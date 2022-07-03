Boston Closes Roads to Accommodate Fourth of July Festivities

With the holiday weekend in full swing, many are traveling to Boston to celebrate with family and friends. And for those driving, there are a number of traffic changes and traffic closures to consider while planning their trip.

Beginning at 7 a.m.

The esplanade walkway next to the Charles River will be closed.

Beginning at Noon

The right-hand lane on Storrow Drive heading west will be closed. In addition, esplanade curbside parking will be closed to the public and reserved for permitted buses only.

Although today starts off with cloudy weather, the clouds will make their way out by early afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and warm weather expected to make this Sunday a beautiful day for any holiday festivities you might be planning.

This parking ban will be in effect for esplanade parking spots going from the Longfellow Bridge to the Fiedler Bridge.

Beginning at 3 p.m.

Storrow Drive will be closed. Traffic going westbound will be diverted to Charles Circle, and traffic going eastbound will be diverted to the Bowker Overpass.

In addition, Mugar Way and Beacon Street will be closed, along with Berkeley Street where it connects with Beacon Street.

Finally, the exit to Arlington Street from the Storrow Tunnel will also be closed.

Tomorrow

Additional closures are expected for tomorrow, but have not been announced yet. Boston police advise to leave your personal car at home if you can. Police also recommend renting a blue bike, taking the T, or finding a parking garage in the city to park your car.