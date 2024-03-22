Boston

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in hit-and-run crash in Boston

The crash is causing delays in the area of the Mass Pike

By Marc Fortier

A male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run crash in Boston on Friday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m., according to a state police spokesman, and the scene was still active as of 10:15.

State police said in a social media post at 9:22 a.m. that troopers were at the scene of a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Copley Square ramp from the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Boston. They said the male pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Copley ramp toward Huntington Avenue is closed.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation had first reported the crash at 9:14 a.m.. They initially said the Exit 133 ramp to Copley remained open but provided an update around 9:40 a.m. saying the Copley ramp is now closed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to state police.

More Boston stories

Boston 2 hours ago

PAX East returns to Boston: Here's what to know

Boston 11 hours ago

Boston police seek missing 15-year-old last seen in Roxbury

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us