Boston Dentist Arraigned in Connection with Hit-and-Run Crash

A Boston dentist was ordered held on $500 bail Tuesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash a day earlier near the Longfellow Bridge.

Imran Chitalwalla, 32, was arrested Monday in Cambridge on charges including operating under the influence following the two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cambridge Street and North Grove Street.

Authorities say the victim in the crash told police the suspect hit her car before fleeing. The woman followed him for a time after he refused to stop and said she saw him pour a beer out the window, police said.

Police said they stopped Chitalwalla on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, near Chicago Pizza.

Chitalwalla works at Tremont Family Dentistry and Franklin Park Family Dental in Boston, defense attorney Claudia Legos said in Boston Municipal Court.

"He has no criminal record. He's a good person, spends a lot of time volunteering, he's a dentist full time, he has a different account of what happened," Legos said.

Chitalwalla is facing charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage and refusing to supply his license to an officer.