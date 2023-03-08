Boston Drugging, Rape Charges Dropped Against Elite Personal Trainer

Prosecutors have dropped charges against a personal trainer who's worked with NBA players after the Rhode Island man was arrested last year on suspicion of drugging and raping a woman in downtown Boston.

The charges of rape and drugging for intercourse against Robert McClanaghan were dismissed by the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office on Wednesday.

"Based on a review of all available evidence, including information that emerged after the defendant's arrest, the Commonwealth has determined that it cannot prove these charges beyond a reasonable doubt at trial," prosecutors said in a statement.

They didn't elaborate on what new information had come to light.

McClanaghan, from Warwick, was arrested on charges out of Boston on Nov. 19, in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, by members of the Boston police sexual assault unit, the department said at the time. The arrest was the result of a joint investigation by the unit and the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office, police said at the time.

The allegations centered around a sexual encounter at the restaurant of a hotel bar in Boston in early November, according to the criminal complaint. The woman told police she'd blacked out after going into her hotel room with McClanaghan, then woke up naked and alone, with extensive bruising.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

McClanaghan's lawyer, attorney Kelli Porges, maintained in court that the encounter was consensual, and said there were "text messages from the complainant indicating a desire to see him again and engage with him again."

According to his website, McClanaghan trained a number of NBA All-Stars, including current and former Boston Celtics. The foreword to his book was written by Steph Curry.