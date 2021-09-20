Boston Enters First Phase of Vaccine Mandate Monday

Monday is the deadline for some Boston city employees to prove that they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus or begin weekly testing.

Mayor Kim Janey announced in August a COVID vaccine policy for all city employees, requiring them to verify their vaccination status or get tested weekly. The plan goes into effect in phases starting in September.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Employees who work directly with high-priority Boston residents, like at public schools, libraries, Boston Centers for Youth & Families and more, were required to comply with the policy by Monday, Sept. 20.

Other public-facing city workers, contractors and volunteers, like ones who work in public safety and at parks will have to verify their vaccination status or get tested by Oct. 4. The rest of the employees and contractors will have until Oct. 18 to comply.

The city employs 18,000 people, and those who don't verify that they've been vaccinated through a "secure, centralized, digital portal" will be able to get tested at locations throughout the city, including at City Hall.

Vaccination or regular COVID testing will soon be required for Boston municipal workers, Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday.